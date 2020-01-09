Sports

La Liga denounces 13 episodes of serious insults in the last Espanyol – Barça

January 8, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The match referee, although Piqué warned him that he was one of the victims, did not pick up the insults in the minutes.

The league yes it does in a detailed complaint published today and that will raise the Competition Committee and the Anti-Violence Commission.

In the derby played at Cornellà- El Prat last day 4, the league informer collects up to 13 episodes with serious insults in the form of songs “Intoned in a coral and coordinated way” by "about 500 local fans, belonging to the local animation group Curve RCDE in Canito stand."

The unfortunate "Piqué bastard, Shakira has a tail, your son is from Wakaso, and you are a fag" he sang twice. The majority was the "whore Barça" and among others there were insults of "Uruguayan son of a bitch" dedicated to Luis Suarez.

The sanctioning capacity is held by the Competition Committee of the RFEF, reluctant to partially close the stands and supporter of economic sanctions that are usually appealed by clubs with what it costs a lot to become firm, a prerequisite before undertaking an eventual partial closure of the harrow.

