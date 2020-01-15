“La Fernández rebelde”: Camila, daughter of El Potrillo confesses that her thing is pop and flow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Fernández dynasty shows its great talent in Mexico, and not only Don Vicente and Alejandro made their way into the music industry, but Alex and Camila, sons of ‘El Potrillo’, have followed in their footsteps.

Although Alex decided to sing in the same genre as his famous predecessors, Camila chose to do something completely different; He opted for urban gender.

Camila said she feels no pressure or obligation to sing the same genre as her grandfather and father:

My dad and grandfather have supported me at all times, which I appreciate. They have insisted that I prepare myself to offer quality to the public. They are a true gift of life and it is a blessing to have them as teachers. ”

The 20-year-old will dabble in the pop, rock, R&B and Latin pop genres. In addition, since November 17 Camila launched its EP "Mine", which is available on digital platforms.

Now, Camila also experiments with the flow and the urban genre, since her studies are vast. He has studied singing, violin, guitar, flute, dance, ballet, theater and music theory.

Camila intends to communicate important messages with her music; especially on issues for the welfare and rights of women.

With information from Excelsior.

You may also be interested: Maluma will release rancher song with Christian Nodal, and Alejandro Fernández?