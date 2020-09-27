La Casa di Carta, the new photo of Ursula Corbero reveals spoilers from the fifth season?

The Paper House 5 is getting closer and closer and fans of the series are closely monitoring the social networks of the stars of Netflix in search of possible clues about the expected ending of the story.

On the web there are several different theories on the fifth and last part of the series, and one of these concerns Alicia Sierra and her key role. In fact, it is not yet clear whether he will line up alongside the protagonists or against them, but from some images from the set that appear on social networks we can try to get some possible anticipation.

As you can see below Alvaro Morte, who plays the Professor in the Netflix series, posted a picture from the dressing room showing the character’s clothes in poor condition, including what looks like bloodstains on his jacket. Could it be the wounds left by Alicia’s shot?

Moreover, an important clue could also come from the photos of Miguel Angel Silvestre and Ursula Corbero (Tokyo). In the images published on Instagram by Magazine Virtual, in fact, the thief still sports her old haircut, which would suggest that the character of Miguel (a new entry) could belong to her past. Could it be the ex-boyfriend who died during the robbery? At the moment it is known only that the man is 14 years older than the protagonist her and that he was killed during the shooting unleashed during the shot.

To find out more, we just have to wait for updates. For more information here is a new photo with an erotic background by Ursula Corbero.