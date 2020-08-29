La Casa di Carta, Rio stormed by fans in Sardinia: “impossible situation”

Share it:

Rio de La Casa di Carta has recently returned from his holidays in Sardinia and has described a rather unsustainable situation. In fact, he was literally stormed by fans who surrounded him without taking into account the rules of social distancing in any way.

Miguel Herran while acknowledging the popularity of taking part in very successful series, has a very difficult relationship with fame, having always been very reserved and not prone to crowds. In fact, it seems that the situation in Sardinia has particularly shaken him and, as revealed to a Spanish newspaper, he did not appreciate the horde of two thousand people who showed up outside his hotel.

“The exposure due to participation in two successful series like La Casa de Papel and Elite is enormous, but I have always tried to go unnoticed. And finally, after much thought, I realized that this is impossible. I often find myself overwhelmed by the way people see me and what they think of me. But that’s not my true image. Who is at my side knows it; the people I care about. And, somehow, even those who come respectfully to ask for a photo, or to chat a bit, but obviously there are impossible situations. We were in Sardinia and outside the place where we were, two thousand people gathered. Many in my circumstances lock themselves up, go out with two security guys and only in reserved seats. Instead, I’d like to lead a normal life but sometimes … “

The interpreter of Rio wants to be recognized as an actor and not as an influencer, although much of its popularity also comes from social media: “My job is not to encourage you to buy a certain cellphone or a certain shirt. It is to convey feelings through a character.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram he recently published a motivational post. Miguel Herran admitted for the first time that he is comfortable with himself. The filming of the fifth season of La Casa di Carta has now begun, so we just have to wait, to find out how the events of the most famous band of thieves in the world will evolve.