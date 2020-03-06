'La Casa de Papel' already has (explosive) trailer of its season 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most famous thieves return next April 3 to Netflix but the platform just released the first trailer official to open mouth. And, as we anticipated, 'The Paper House' returns with this part 4 immersed in the chaos: the teacher assumes that Lisbon has been executed and does not know that he can end up helping his worst enemy, Nairobi The debate between life and death and the gang, at least initially, has ceased to be understood.

Undoubtedly, this first video makes it clear that the band is going to go through one of its toughest moments since everyone, in addition to having the spirits on the ground, is quite irascible. In addition, the appearance of a enemy Among its ranks, the character who calls himself Gandia, he predicts putting the robbery in grave danger. But despite all the adversities, the gang is ready to give us an example, again, of how to get out of a place that seems impossible. Or so we hope. At least sure that this new series of episodes solves the many doubts that the end of the previous season left us open.

In this part 4 Álvaro Morte (the teacher), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente return (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo). In front of them, Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayo), Juan Fernández (Coronel Prieto), Fernando Soto (Angel) and Mario de la Rosa (Suarez) give life to the members of the police who will try to destroy "the resistance". The main cast is completed with Pep Munné (Governor), Enrique Arce (Arturo Román), Kiti Manver (Mariví) and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).