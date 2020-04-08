'La casa de papel 5': release date, synopsis, cast

Share it:

'La casa de papel', without a doubt, is one of the great successes of Spanish fiction in recent years (not to say that it is the greatest success). Initially produced by Antena 3, it was broadcast on the Spanish private network during its first two seasons but, seen the success, Netflix came and bought the rights to the Spanish production … taking it to the unprecedented success that it is today, always placing it among the most viewed of the platform worldwide.

Created by Alex Pina, the plot was very simple: a multi-day assault prepared against the National Mint and Stamps in Spain. A mysterious man known as "The Professor" is planning the biggest heist in history. To carry out the ambitious plan, a team of eight is recruited with certain skills that have nothing to lose …

3 TV antennaNetflix

The series has just released its 4th season but, given the success, Netflix has renewed fiction for two more seasons. We tell you what we know so far of what will be the 5th season of 'La casa de papel'.

'The Paper House 5' Release date

Since Netflix took over, the speed of recording and production has been increasing. Only 9 months have passed between seasons 3 and 4 (Season 3 premiered in July 2019 and this 4th in April 2020), so it is expected that we will see the continuation of our favorite robbers sometime in early 2021.

But of course, with the Coronavirus problem paralyzing all national and international productions, perhaps we are talking about a premiere closer to the summer of 2021.

'The Paper House 5' Synopsis

We do not yet know what will officially happen in the fifth season, but it is true that season 4 has left a feeling of being a 'bridge season' between the third and the fifth, leaving many loose ends:

– What will happen to the Inspector Sierra after becoming a fugitive?

– How is the band going to leave Bank of Spain?

– What new plans does the Teacher?

– What will happen to him gold?

There are many unknowns to be solved, but perhaps the key character of season 5 is going to be Inspector Sierra and her possible alliance with Professor …

Netflix

'The Paper House 5' Cast

Until now, we will continue to see in 'La casa de papel' the vast majority of interpreters:

– Álvaro Morte as 'The Professor'; Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra; Itziar Ituño as 'Lisboa'; Úrsula Corberó as 'Tokio'; Miguel Herrán as 'Río'; Jaime Lorente as 'Denver'; Esther Acebo as 'Stockholm'; Rodrigo de la Serna as 'Palermo'; Belén Cuesta as 'Manila'.

Netflix

'The Paper House 5' Trailer

For now we do not have a trailer for 'La casa de papel season 5'.

'The paper house 5' Images

Currently we have no images for 'The Paper House Season 5'.