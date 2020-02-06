La Cartuja Stadium will host the Copa final for the next four years

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Wednesday that the La Cartuja stadium in Seville will host the four next finals of the Copa del Rey, the one of this season on April 18, as El Larguero advanced last night.

According to the decision of the award table for it, the Sevillian site, with capacity for more than 57,000 spectators, It was inspected two days ago by RFEF members, which also received the offer of the Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid.

The RFEF confirmed that La Cartuja stadium will be presented as the setting for the next finals on Friday, the 7th in the City of Soccer, during the draw of the semifinals of the competition at 1:00 p.m.

Other endings

The final of the last edition of the Copa del Rey was also played in Seville on May 25 and held a triumph of Valencia over Barcelona 2-1 at Benito Villamarín, on the first occasion in which the Betis field hosted the final of an official tournament.

Valencia also came out champion in the first cup final played at La Cartuja, in 1999, when he won Atlético de Madrid 3-0, and two years later, in 2001, Zaragoza's victory (3-1) over Celta was lived in the same facility.

The first precedent of the Copa final in Seville dates back to the reign of Alfonso XIII, in the 1924-25 edition, when Barcelona beat Arenas de Guecho 2-0 at the Campo de la Victoria.

The stadium of La Cartuja, built in the last five years last century to host the 1999 World Athletics Championships and be the bow mask of the two failed Olympic nominations in Seville, also hosted in 2003 the UEFA Cup final that he won the Celtic Glasgow Oporto 3-2.