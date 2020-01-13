La Bebeshita shows her body without Photoshop and rains criticism

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Daniela Alexis, better known as the Bebeshita caused great controversy after sharing several photographs where she appeared without any touch-up and rained strong criticism for the "bad state" in which she has maintained her body despite having a fun figure presuming .

The controversial host of the TV show Azteca, Falling in love, unleashed a wave of bad comments about his body after appearing in the back of the cameras of the first chapter of his new program, according to his followers, he spent using Photoshop on these images.

With a transparent body, high boots and a peach-colored wig, Daniela was very happy for the recording of the first chapter of her first reality, however, it was not liked by her fans, less than her haters, who they lashed very hard against him.

Baby thank you for being by my side at every step I take and I want to tell everyone who has seen my first chapter of Hello BB, "wrote the host.

In addition, he revealed that he will soon enter the musical field, because according to his own words "he comes with everything and song", which surprised his audience, as it is known that the young woman does not sing, but this does not prevent her from doing the I try in his career.

As usual, the comments did not wait for the Bebeshita, but what he did not count on is that they would criticize her for having her legs so "watery and limp", and according to the Internet users she does not look as she normally does in her photographs .

And it is that for a long time Daniela Alexis has been criticized for an alleged “excessive use” of Photoshop in each and every one of her photographs, although the young woman has refused, her followers stand firm with their opinions and ask her to already Stop doing it, but she ignores this.