La Bebeshita says what she will do after the end of Falling in love

La Bebeshita, who made herself known in the program Enamorándonos, where she worked, tells what she will do now that said broadcast has already left the programming on Televisión Azteca.

Last Friday, March 27, the last program of Falling in Love was broadcast, which was hosted by Carmen Muñoz, and it was through a press release that Televisión Azteca informed the public.

In an interview for Gerardo Escareño's Vaya Vaya TV channel, La Bebeshita confessed that falling in love suspends himself for a little while, although he did not mention how many months he will be off the air.

But La Bebeshita does not finish her work and always has things to do.

I premiere a song and apart, we are doing our reality show DanOski, Óscar and me, so we are going to talk about all the lovers there, we are going to take advantage of that to make our reality almost almost Falling in love ".









Who really is La Bebeshita?

Daniela Alexis is the real name of La Bebeshita and is originally from Mexico City. She has become known as a television presenter, model, vlogger and also a singer.

La Bebeshita also runs a self-titled YouTube channel that has garnered more than 900,000 subscribers through vlogs and comedy scenes.

She became famous after participating in the aforementioned Falling in Love program.