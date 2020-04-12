La Bebeshita ignores the quarantine again and goes to party

Share it:

Once again Daniela Alexis, "La Bebeshita", was strongly attacked after ignoring for a second time the rules and recommendations that health authorities provide in the face of the global crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last March the host of the program "Falling in love" had been scolded by the star host of the same show Carmen Muñoz, who evidenced her in "Al Extremo" of having partied with her friends and not obeying orders to take care of your health and that of others.

Now the influencer published another photo with her best friends after having a friendship tattoo done in a pool and wearing her best bikinis in summer.

This generated hundreds of criticisms and comments from his followers on Instagram, who showed great discontent that he returned to ignore the quarantine when they had already caught his attention on one occasion.

However, she ignored the negative comments and continued to brag about the tattoos she did in the company of her friends, which were at hip height and with four figures; a marijuana leaf, a strawberry, a little pig and a slipper.