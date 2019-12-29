La banda sonora de The Witcher ya está lista, pero no tiene fecha de lanzamiento aún

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hey guys! Super Merry Christmas!!! I hope you’re all enjoying a fantastic holiday season!!! I wanted to address all your questions regarding when the official soundtrack for The Witcher is going to be released. We have the soundtrack ready to go and can’t wait to get it out, however there’s no ETA at the moment since it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen. We also wanted to let you know that the only 4 tracks released so far (Geralt of Rivia, Toss A Coin To Your Witcher, The Song of The White Wolf, The Last Rose of Cintra) have been released via our official SoundCloud. Anything you hear so far on YouTube and anything that claims to be “official” is, in fact, low quality leaks and, in some cases, music that has nothing to do with us or the show. With that being said, be sure to let Netflix know on their social media channels how much you’re looking forward to The Witcher soundtrack! We all hope we can make this happen as soon as possible because, trust me, we can’t wait to get the soundtrack out to you guys!!! P.S. Here’s a sneak peek of the soundtrack tracklist that includes CD1 original score, and CD2 songs, dances and tavern folk tunes! ⚔️🐺⚔️