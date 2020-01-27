Kyrguios says Kobe Bryant inspired him in his duel against Rafa Nadal

"Especially with 5-5 in the third set that there were several equals and he took it forward by playing incredible points, "recalled Canberra, who appeared at a press conference wearing the shirt of Los Angeles Lakers in tribute to the newly deceased in a plane crash Kobe Bryant.

The Australian admitted that the terrible event served as a turning point and helped him at certain times in the game to get the best attitude. "In any case it has helped me. When I went a break below in the fourth set I thought about that and struggled again to return to the game, "he said.

Finally, Kyrgios explained that he felt the ball especially slow when the sun set and, therefore, had difficulty closing the points. "I couldn't beat him. I tried to take off and volley or left. But I had to win the point three times in order to win it, "he concluded.

"A reference"

Rafa Nadal also referred to the Lakers legend who died this Sunday in a helicopter accident. "Kobe has been a reference for so many people and I have also grown up watching NBA titles with him," Nadal said after deciding to wear a Los Angeles Lakers cap to give the press conference after his game as a tribute to the winner of five NBA rings

The Balearic regretted that the reality is that before this type of catastrophe, he (Kobe) and his 13-year-old daughter could do little. He also said he could not talk to Pau Gasol, for "the time difference" and his round of 16 match, but imagine how sad he will be for the deadly plane crash suffered by his friend and former partner Kobe Bryant.