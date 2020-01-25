Sports

Kyrgios survives Khachanov and will play Rafa Nadal in the round of 16 of the Australian Open

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The expected duel between Nick Kyrgios Y Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open 2020 It will be a reality. The Australian tennis player defeated in a real marathon 4 hours and 26 minutes) to Karen Khachanov, citing the world number 1, that the dawn of Friday to Saturday had easily beaten Pablo Carreño.

Kyrgios and Khachanov they starred in the best game of the day, an authentic recital of direct kicks, winning shots and impossible points that finally opted in favor of the local player.

Of course, Kyrgios promised them very happy when he had a match ball in the third set, but he almost regretted it since almost two hours later, the Russian was placed just two points away from taking the victory in the 'match tie-break'. Finally, the Australian won the match by 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7) and 7-6 (8).

READ:  America goes for the first places in the table

Kyrgios and Nadal will face this next Monday in which it will be the eighth duel between both players. Nadal dominates 4-3 face to face, having taken the last crash on the lawn of Wimbledon. On hard court, Kyrgios dominates 2-1, with triumphs in Cincinnati and Acapulco, while the Balearic took the triumph in Beijing.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.