Kyrgios doubts Federer and Nadal's initiative for the coronavirus crisis

The Australian Nick Kyrgios has positioned itself against the union of the ATP and the WTA that the Swiss proposed this Wednesday Roger Federer, which seconded immediately Rafael Nadal and that several tennis organizations have already confirmed that it is underway.

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter "we shouldn't unite" after yesterday it already showed its refusal to this initiative. "Has anyone asked most of the ATP what they think about the merger with the WTA and how good it is for us?" Said the Australian.

Did anyone ask the majority of the ATP what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for us? – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 22, 2020

What he proposes Roger Federer And stars such as Billie Jean King and Rafael Nadal have already been extended, and the president of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi, is that the ATP and the WTA unite in a larger body, in which there are no differences today.

