Kyoto Animation's work on the Olympics will remain unfinished

Kyoto Animation's July drama was too important to resolve in so few months. The historic Japanese animation house has had to struggle in every way and, thanks to the support of fans from all over the world, is trying to get back on its feet. However 2020 does not seem to want to be lenient with the company.

Just as happened to other well-known Japanese animation companies that had to postpone productions and transmissions due to the Coronavirus, Kyoto Animation also found itself involved in a similar situation. Kyoani was to produce several short films to be released last August to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. At the time, of course, the transmission and productions were interrupted due to the stake that occurred a few days earlier.

Combining the tragic situation that occurred in July with the latest difficulties due to the epidemic that is slowly spreading around the world, the Kyoto Animation has confirmed that it will not be able to continue production of such short films for the Olympics, stopping at the eight that had been previously prepared.

Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of several events: among these stand out the AnimeJapan 2020 and the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020.