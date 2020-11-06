Kyoto Animation: the Japanese company wins the Woman in Animation Diversity Award

Women in Animation (WIA) awarded the Kyoto Animation with the 2020 WIA Diversity Award for Corporate Achievement, on the fourth anniversary of the WIA Diversity Awards on 28 October. The award was part of the Spark Animation 2020 event, which is held virtually from 29 October to 8 November.

WIA awarded Kyoto Animation for creating an environment that encourages women to join the animation industry, with a model that is able to give confidence to the female part of the company.

Jinko Gotoh, the vice president of the WIA, said “It is an honor to give Kyoto Animation such an important award. As a producer myself, I am particularly proud of the way Kyoto Animation shared the WIA’s principles of inclusiveness by hiring female artists, and also for engaging in training artists. They also showed incredible courage in facing such a terrible tragedy.”

The company now appears to have recovered from last year’s fire tragedy. At this time, positions have been opened for new hires such as 3D and Computer Graphics, and much more, both annual and temporary.

Kyoto Animation is back after last year’s devastating fire and a poll reveals KyoAni’s 10 most popular series.