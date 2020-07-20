Kyoto Animation starts again with the production of a new anime

Share it:

Although Kyoto Animation has suffered numerous damages following the fire of last year, the Japanese study managed to recompose itself little by little, rearranging its internal mechanisms. The latest reports, in fact, communicate that the company is back to work on an animated adaptation.

Before the studio fell victim to the terrible attack, he announced the adaptation of 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku. At the time, however, much of the study was focusing its efforts on Violet Evergarden, so it hadn't started to work on the transposition yet.

The Kyoto Animation adaptation is based on Hiroshi Yuuki's light novels, Kazumi Ikeda and Momoka Hase. The synopsis, provided by My Anime List, is as follows:

"Summer 1907- 40th year of the Meiji period. 15-year-old Inako Momokawa lives in Fujimi, Kyoto, and works in her father's brewery. Because of her ineptitude, she is reprimanded by him every day. The only relief for her is to confide in his prayers to the gods. One day, while praying in the Fushimi Inari shrine, he meets Kihachi Sakamoto, a young boy who declares "I don't believe in something I can't see." He denies the gods, bragging about the age of electricity will be the future ".

