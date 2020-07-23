Kyoto Animation remembers the victims one year after the tragedy: "They will always be with us"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On July 18, 2019, at 10:30 in the morning, a Japanese-born man in his forties started a fire at the Kyoto Animation headquarters, causing the death of 36 people and injuring as many. Today, one year after the event, the study representatives decided to hold a memorial to greet the victims for the last time.

"A terrible accident occurred in this place a year ago", he has declared Hideaki Hatta, CEO of the company, "many incredibly talented people have been deprived of their future. I am sorry and speechless. My heart has always been and will always be with them. I would like to be able to convey their dreams, their hopes and emotions to many other people, especially to children. I promise you once again that we will strive to move forward slowly, step by step". At the bottom you can take a look at the place where the memorial was held.

Over the past year, Hideaki Hatta has held several ceremonies to remember the victims, and has repeatedly stressed the importance of acceptance, without forgetting the people who have lost their lives. Kyoto Animation has recently reopened hiring, e will be fully operational again later this year.

Waiting to find out more details on the new productions, we remind you that the studio has confirmed several times that the new Violet Evergarden film will arrive in October, already postponed twice and finally ready for the great debut. The closing credits should include a tribute to the victims of the fire.