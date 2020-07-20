Entertainment

Kyoto Animation: one year after the fire, the Studio is about to return

July 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was 10:30 on July 18, 2019 when the world of the animation industry was shocked by the news of an arson attack in the main studio of the Kyoto Animation , in the city of Uji, which caused 36 victims and numerous injured.

After months of recovering lost work, and thanks above all to the data found in the servers and the support of fans who donated over 1 billion yen, KyoAni seems to have resumed normal production, and in fact it will soon arrive the latest big project, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, scheduled for September 18th.

To remember and underline the importance of the return of KyoAni, a fan has dedicated three posts, which you find at the bottom, to this film. In the second tweet the user @MattHolt defines the film, which we remember was completed exactly one day before the fire, like the possible major work of the studio, which in addition to the profound and touching themes dealt with, would represent the hope and determination of the employees returned to the workplace, with the same passion as before.

Waiting for this project that will mark the definitive return of Kyoto Animation we leave you to the trailer of Violet Evergarden: The Movie and also to the dates of Baja no Studio, the new KyoAni short that will be released in Japan on July 23, to celebrate Marine Day .

