Kyoto Animation leaves the past behind, the studio starts again with the assumptions

July 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta said it some time ago: "What happened is a tragedy, but we have to think about the future". Today, the animation studio has finally confirmed that candidates for various positions within the company are accepted, including those of animator, manager and expert in the use of 3DCG.

Immediately after the terrible accident that occurred in July 2019, KyoAni began a long recovery path, initially looking for a new place and starting a fundraiser for the families of the deceased, and secondly postponing all the outputs planned for the current year and establishing a new work plan.

A few months ago the company stated that the first talks would soon take place for some vacancies, eventually postponed due to the health emergency. Today, in addition to hiring, it has also been stated that the new dates relating to the training course for entertainers scheduled for last April will soon be revealed.

Kyoto Animation will therefore go back to being 100% operational from the coming months, and all new projects will resume coming out on a more defined basis from 2021 onwards. Fans, however, should not despair because fortunately, in a few months, the new Violet Evergarden film will arrive.

