Entertainment

Kyoto Animation closes 2019 with a message: "Thank you all for joining us"

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

2019 has been a terrible year for Kyoto Animation, the Japanese studio famous for having created masterpieces of the caliber of A Silent Voice is Violet Evergarden. The company has struggled to get back on its feet after the tragedy of 18 July and before taking the first steps towards the new year, it decided to take a moment to thank the fans.

As you will remember, the animation studio decided to open one donation campaign to be donated to families affected by the accident, asking a little help from fans all over the world. The company managed to collect, in September, the impressive figure of 3.2 billion yen, corresponding to around 25 million euros.

The CEO of KyoAni Hideaki Hatta he expressed himself several times in this regard, thanking all the fans for the incredible generosity shown and declaring that, despite everything, the company would never have given up. Also in this regard, Kyoto Animation even confirmed that the Violet Evergarden film would be released in 2020 and that only a few future projects would be postponed.

READ:  Jennifer Aniston returns to childhood with a photo on Instagram

And what do you think of it? Did you participate in the donation campaign? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more instead, we refer you to the latest financial reports of KyoAni.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.