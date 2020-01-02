Kyoto Animation closes 2019 with a message: "Thank you all for joining us"

Share it:

2019 has been a terrible year for Kyoto Animation, the Japanese studio famous for having created masterpieces of the caliber of A Silent Voice is Violet Evergarden. The company has struggled to get back on its feet after the tragedy of 18 July and before taking the first steps towards the new year, it decided to take a moment to thank the fans.

As you will remember, the animation studio decided to open one donation campaign to be donated to families affected by the accident, asking a little help from fans all over the world. The company managed to collect, in September, the impressive figure of 3.2 billion yen, corresponding to around 25 million euros.

The CEO of KyoAni Hideaki Hatta he expressed himself several times in this regard, thanking all the fans for the incredible generosity shown and declaring that, despite everything, the company would never have given up. Also in this regard, Kyoto Animation even confirmed that the Violet Evergarden film would be released in 2020 and that only a few future projects would be postponed.

