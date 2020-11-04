Kyoto Animation and the role of women in animation, a studio awarded at the WIA Awards 2020

The non-profit association Women in Animation awarded the animation studio Kyoto Animation, the author Laurence Ralph and the director Maria Trénor over the WIA Diversity Awards 2020, broadcast online from 29 October to 8 November 2020 along with other events focusing on the role of women in the animation industry.

Marge Dean, president of the association, kicked off the opening ceremony by declaring the following: “It is important for us to recognize and celebrate the efforts that have led to progress in terms of inclusiveness and gender equality in the world of animation, and the WIA Diversity Awards are our way of rewarding people and companies who have committed themselves to this front.“.

Kyoto Animation in particular was rewarded for its efforts in fields such as the inclusion of women in the staff of animators and the reduction of the gender gap in the workplace. The company has been recognized for its efforts to ensure that more and more women are interested in the world of animation, encouraging hiring and providing training courses.

In recent years the studio has also produced several films with female protagonists, among which stand out The shape of the voice, K-On! e Violet Evergarden. The latest, in particular, is still screened in Japanese cinemas and has grossed over 1.5 billion yen.

