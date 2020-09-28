Kyoto Animation, a new poll reveals the Top 10 fan favorite anime series

Voice Note, a Japanese company engaged in the field of polls, recently asked a large group of Japanese fans which was the best anime series made by Kyoto Animation, in order to better understand the true extent of the success of the film Violet Evergarden. The results, however, saw a 2006 anime triumph.

Below you can take a look at the Top 10, compiled by analyzing the preferences of a few hundred respondents. The survey was mainly aimed at men and women between the ages of 16 and 50 who are passionate about Japanese animation and KyoAni’s works. Next to the title of the series you can read the percentage of votes obtained.

Haruhi Suzumiya’s melancholy – 23,5% K-On! – 19% Violet Evergarden – 12,5% Hyouka – 9,5% Sound! Euphonium – 6,5% Free! – 6% Full Metal Panic! – 6% Nichijou – 5% Clannad: After Story – 3,5% Lucky Star – 2,5%

Haruhi Suzumiya’s melancholy has always been one of the most popular anime in Japan, and it is no coincidence that the author has announced that he will soon pick up the story again with the publication of an official sequel. Likewise, K-On! has always been considered one of the favorite comedy series among Japanese fans.

Violet Evergarden has recently conquered the public thanks to the charisma of its protagonist and the superb animations, in the East as in the West. The excellent transposition of Hyouka and the musical anime close the Top 5 Sound! Euphonium.

