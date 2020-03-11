Entertainment

Kyoka Jiro of My Hero Academia comes to life in an incredible cosplay

March 11, 2020

Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
That of My Hero Academia is a franchise that thanks to the skillful skills of Kōhei Horikoshi has managed to quickly establish itself on the market by becoming one of the most famous and appreciated productions of recent years, with millions of readers and spectators always ready to support the various works related to the brand.

From volume to volume, My Hero Academia has allowed fans to get in touch with countless characters who have been able to be widely appreciated, and the arrival of My Hero Academia Season 4 has done nothing but show off other faces that have proven capable of kidnapping the public, La Brava and Gentle in particular.

As is obvious, with a cast of this size, fanmade creations that populate the most famous social networks are more and more, but this time it was the cosplayer @jodellecosplays that conquered the spotlight thanks to the publication of the his latest work. In fact, the girl decided to pay homage to Kyoka Jiro, one of the class 1-A students, with a high level cosplay that – as can be seen in the news – is characterized by a careful reproduction of the character, a meticulous work towards clothing, hair and also as regards Quirk of the same.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the twenty-first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.

