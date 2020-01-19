Kylo Ren's lightsaber is inspired by the original Star Wars poster

Share it:

Despite the harsh criticism received by the public, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has managed to be a success with more than 1,000 million dollars raised at the box office. The latest installment in the history of Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren has meant the closure of the trilogy initiated by J. J. Abrams.

When we saw Kylo Ren For the first time on screen, many of us wonder where the cross shape of their lightsaber would come from. Now, the creative art manager of LucasfilmPhil Szostak has shared on his personal Twitter account what was the source of inspiration for Ren's weapon.

As we see in the images, the famous cross-shaped sword is a tribute to the saber that Luke Skywalker holds on the official poster of Star Wars: A New Hope, Episode IV of this saga. This image was created by Tom jung for the premiere of the movie in theaters in 1977.

The universe Star wars never ceases to surprise us with curiosities that, over time, come to light. One of the last were the images that the art book of The Rise of Skywalker revealed, in which we see plots and characters that did not appear on the screen.