Kylo Ren is again an incognito boss in the fun Saturday Night Live sketch

We first met "Matt," the radar technician. Now, Adam Driver returns to Saturday night Live as "Randy" the intern in a fun sketch. Four years after the Skywalker Rise actor debuted in the Undercover Boss program section, the host of the first 2020 SNL brought Kylo Ren for the last time to Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?

"I've been a little distracted by some personal drama," Kylo explained, having killed his own father after his last appearance in Undercover Boss. You can check out the video here:

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄? Kylo Ren is back to check in on the First Order’s interns. pic.twitter.com/MqFDXlk48O – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2020

Now, infiltrating again among his subordinates of the First Order As an intern, in charge of droid disputes and obtaining orders for blue milk, Kylo does everything possible to fit in, just killing an admiral!

Adam Driver has shown in the past to have a sense of humor when talking about Kylo Ren. His performance in the latest installment of Star wars He has managed to conquer the public thanks to the dramatic load of his scenes. However, we recently saw how the art book of The rise of Skywalker revealed new stories unpublished for the character of Driver.

This is because the last episode of the Star Wars saga was going to be in charge of Colin Trevorrow before going into the hands of the acquaintance J.J. Abrams. Trevorrow has recently revealed the name he would have given to this episode IX, a title that awakens the nostalgia of fans of The Phantom Menace and honors the original George Lucas trilogy.