Kylie Minogue advertising star for Australia (anti Brexit) is full of controversy but it's fun!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There advertising starring Kylie Minogue which promotes tourism in Australia does discuss why calls on the British people to say goodbye to the problems caused by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union to fly to Oceania, and has already become a cult.

Kylie Minogue is beloved by the British (just think that her participation in the 2019 Glastonbury Festival has made her performance the most viewed ever, beating top-flight characters such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Beyonce) and it is no coincidence that the the Australian tourism agency thought about the iconic 51 year old (who together with Madonna wrote the history of 80s-90s music) as the face of this fun spot that promises to make you forget the Brexit to the sound of Caribbean temperatures, boundless beaches with white sand, surfers and surfers with fairytale bodies and the inevitable Quokka, or those cute super smiling marsupials known as 'the happiest animals in the world', which have become very popular on Instagram for their selfies with tourists who venture to the island of Rottnest in Western Australia.

The spot with Kylie Minogue

There advertising, promoted by the government agency Tourism Australia, is a kind of mini musical lasting three minutes and was broadcast for the first time in the UK a few moments before the Queen's usual Christmas speech Elizabeth II where there was talk of 'pulling the belt' and 'hard times'. Oh yes, the grandmother of the princes William and Harry will surely have been delighted to know that her message for the British people was not preceded by a normal spot where a group of children with red cheeks gorged themselves with soft pandoro while Santa was going down from the fireplace, but from a nice (but perhaps not for her) video that urged all her subjects to make shacks and puppets from the gloomy Great Britain to move to the most sunny and welcoming area Australia. Oh yes, you couldn't have chosen a better time!

Kylie Minogue is the protagonist of the spot for Australia. Handout

Despite the presence of numerous famous Australians such as the number one tennis player in the world Ash Barty, the ex cricket player Shane Warne, the Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe and the comedian Adam Hills, here the real protagonist of this spot is Kylie Minogue beautiful interpreter of Can't Get You Out Of My Head. Born in Australia (to be precise in Melbourne in 1968) and British naturalized, the singer Kylie Minogue in the video of Matesong invites the English people to take a break from the (political) confusion that grips England to fly to the land of kangaroos where the local population not only "speak your language" is "he is a trusted friend who will never judge you", But also where you can always find"a shoulder to cry on". Second Tourism Australia (source CNN) more than 700,000 people left the UK to visit Australia in the year ending June, making the British the fourth largest source of tourists after China, New Zealand and the United States. Although the subjects of the queen spent 2.4 billion dollars to visit this continent, the numbers are down 4% on the previous year, just as confirmed by the Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham to the Financial Times: "It's no secret that the UK has gone through a period of uncertainty, and this has had an impact on outward travel, including to Australia, where the number has fallen in recent months.".

The musical spot with the protagonist will succeed Kylie Minogue (whose height 'pocket' has made it one of the champions of be yourself) to convince the British to visit Australia? Who knows. What is certain that if between a yoga class and a swim in the sea there were also images of the brothers Chris and Louis Hemsworth while surfing in front of the tourists, the advertising would have been much more convincing. With such 'premises' who wouldn't be tempted to take a nice trip to the land of kangaroos (and sculpted abs)? We leave aside the controversies that the Australia advertising it aroused, despite Kylie Minogue as protagonists, not all the British people have ironically taken the reference to Brexit and many have accused the move of omitting the problems that Australia is experiencing in this memento like the fires that many consequences are creating for the country.