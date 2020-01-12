Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's last declaration of love for Rosalia at her concert last night

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Just a month ago, something happened that set Instagram and all social networks on fire. Finally, one of the moments that we were all waiting for months ago emerged: two of our favorite divas together and a photo to prove it (that we all know that if there is no photo, it has not happened).

Yes, we are talking about Kylie Jenner and Rosalia, who a few weeks ago uploaded their first image to Instagram together, having a cocktail on a terrace. Could there be a better way to close 2019? Probably not. What we did not imagine was that only a month later we would have the second part of the story. And this time loaded with more emotional content (if possible).

Yesterday Kylie Jenner attended the concert that Rosalia gave in Los Angeles and enjoyed her new friend's ‘show’ from the ge backstage ’. During the show, the 'celebrity' uploaded some 'stories' in which Rosalia is seen eating the stage (as always, that is not new) accompanied by declarations of love of the type: "my baby", "my wife" or "She is caught."

Are you freaking out? Well that's not all. At the end of the concert they took a picture together that Kylie uploaded to instagram with the emoji of … an engagement ring! And Rosalia responded from her Instagram with the same image and the 'copy': "I said yes! In addition to several mutual comments in which they continue with the joke of being a couple. 'OMG', can you imagine that it was real that it compromised these two women? What a fantasy.

We love to see how Kylie shows admiration for Rosalia, remember that this friendship has been forging months, and last November we saw the Kardashian dance flamenco in a concert of the singer. So surely they will soon meet again and we are already eager to see it.

