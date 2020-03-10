Kylie Jenner's favorite moisturizer, Coco Cabana Cream, smells amazing and you can buy it at Sephora

Share it:

Kylie Jenner tells on Instagram that her favorite moisturizer is Coco Cabana Cream, a body with a delicious coconut aroma that you can find in Sephora. Don't say we don't let you know …

Kardashian are the queens of makeup, hairpieces and ‘beauty’ treatments. We might think that they only use the products of their firms, but no, they also have other allies to take care of their ‘body’. The last to tell us the secret of beautiful skin has been Kylie Jenner and he has done it through his Instagram. This is the moisturizer that causes sensation among the ‘celebrities’: Coco Cabana Cream, from Sol de Janeiro, and you can find it in Sephora. Some time ago we told you that Hailey Bieber could not live without this lotion, if any, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, and it does not surprise us because we have tried it and it leaves the skin juicy and with a summer aroma that you hallucinate.

The little girl from the clan showed this magical boat in her ‘Stories’. Specifically the Coco Cabana It is an oil-on-water cream gel that recovers drier and dehydrated skin. The result is spectacular …

Instagram

Coco Cabana Cream, the moisturizer that drives Kylie Jenner crazy

The gel of the Brazilian cosmetics firm Sol de Janeiro shares a cosmetic bag with other products of Kyle Cosmetics, the brand of Kylie Jenner. Its ingredients? Fermented sugar and coconut oil. Easy to apply and promises up to 72 hours of hydration.

Sephora Coco Cabana Cream Moisturizing body oil cream in water JANEIRO SUN

sephora.es € 29.95

It costs 29.95 euros in Sephora, a Kardashian luxury that you can afford.