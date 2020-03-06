Kylie Jenner with pink hair is your best inspiration for the weekend

Share it:

Kylie Jenner has changed her look again and now gets in the pink hair cart. What a surprise, huh?

Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram with an XXL braid with what Rapunzel looks like.

At this point, that Kylie Jenner Change the look is no surprise to anyone. Or it shouldn't be, go. And we don't mean small modifications in your hair, no. She almost always does it in a big way, nothing to give herself a subtle little wicks or anything like that. Let's see, there are exceptions, without going any further, a few days ago it was light brown. But come on, it is not uncommon that every time the little girl from the Kardashian-Jenner clan of a turn to her image leaves us hallucinating. He has been wearing blue, mint green, peach orange, purple … and yes, obviously many of those occasions is a wig. Have you seen the one that was planted a little bit in intense yellow? And the most incredible of all, that put it to match with its accessories. Ok, well again he has done it again and He has put on a pink one.

After her incredible vacations in the Bahamas, Kylie still had the desire to party and went to the birthday of one of her best friends, Victoria Villarroel. Yes, the one who was his personal assistant and who left his post to become an 'influencer'. Well, for the occasion, Jenner decided put on a pink wig that we wouldn't mind copying him. But beware, it is not the first time he does it, he already took it that way in 2018, like many other 'celebs'.

Kylie Jenner loves to change her hair and now chooses pink

Can we officially crown Kylie Jenner as the QUEEN of the 'look' changes? Really, it doesn't stop doing it. Look, without going any further, on his trip to the Bahamas he took a piece of braid to Rapunzel (obviously it was a fake) with which he left us totally freaked out. Luckily, he recently showed us his real hair on Instagram (it's jet colored!), Because we were quite clueless.

What will be next, Kylie?