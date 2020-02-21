Kylie Jenner wants to be even richer and plans to launch a new brand

Share it:

Kylie has registered the brands 'Kylie Body' and 'Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner' to expand their domains as the queen of the 'beauty' market.

Kylie Jenner brings her facial care line to Spain and we tell you in which store you can buy her.

Many things can be said about Kylie Jenner For example, that every time we see her dressing room, she creates needs that we didn't even know we had, that she has a little pampering her daughter (have you seen the party she organized for her birthday?) And loves to try new filters in Instagram But what nobody can say is that it doesn't work. In fact, he has an incredible professional ambition, so it is no surprise that he decided to register not one, but two new brands of body cosmetics, 'Kylie Body' and 'Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner'. But does this girl never tire of making money? But if you have more than enough!

According to the American medium TMZ, the businesswoman would be thinking of further expanding her empire with the launch of this new brand focused on the body and hair care. There will also be perfumes, by the way, and this smells to us that he wants to make a little competition to his sister Kim and his KKW Fragrance line … In any case, if this project is realized, we would confirm what we already knew: that there is nothing that Kylie is resisted, because we remember that she already has a make-up line underway (by the way, she will soon launch a collaboration with Kendall) and facial care products that we will soon be able to buy in Spain.

He hasn't said anything about it yet, but we're sure that when he announces it, he'll do it by hype and saucer. Oh, and we have no news yet of another of his new projects, 'Kylie Museum' (which by the way, what will he want to exhibit there? We are dying of curiosity). We will be very attentive to your Instagram profile to find out all the news.