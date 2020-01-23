Kylie Jenner spends a day at Disneyland with her ex, Travis Scott, what's going on?

Share it:

The ex-couple enjoyed a peaceful day in the park where they celebrated Stormi's birthday.

The little girl, who turns two in February, joins the tandem that ended their relationship on good terms.

Last october Kylie Jenner and her then boyfriend Travis scott They broke what seemed like an idyllic relationship because the rapper wasn't sure if he wanted to sit his head. A news bomb that left the youngest billionaire on the globe single who was quickly related to Drake. Now, almost four months later, the waters have calmed down in the couple who always made it clear that the most important thing for both of them was the well-being of their daughter. And precisely because of her, Stormi, they have spent the day together in the happiest place on earth: Disneyland.

The exes were seen along with the rest of the Kardashian clan (Kourtney Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, North and Penelope) in the mouse amusement park that is based in Los Angeles, where they left their differences aside for the sake of celebrating the That will be the second birthday of his daughter who was born on February 1, 2018. Will this approach be the necessary push for the tandem to reconsider coming back?

As stated to the media medio E! News ’a witness who also spent the day at the theme park,“ both looked radiant and carefree ”. And he adds: "Kylie even pointed to Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Stormi to see." A cute and a paradox considering that the owner of Kylie Cosmetics already dressed as a character for Halloween.

Of course, this family reunion is just a snack for the celebrations and surprises that Kylie will have prepared for her only daughter, who, remember, for Christmas received a playhouse that was bigger than an apartment in the center of Madrid . Things of the Kardashians 🤷🏽‍♀️.