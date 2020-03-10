TV Shows

Kylie Jenner shares her millionaire lipstick collection

March 9, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The American businesswoman Kylie Jenner, boasted to her 165 million followers an immense wall full of her millionaire lipstick collection, with which she has managed to position herself as one of the youngest celebrities to achieve a great fortune.

In the image appears Kylie, younger sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, posing on her back in a blue dress and wearing a spectacular light blonde hair with which she has captivated millions in social networks.

It was during 2015 when the company Kylie Cosmetics was founded by Jenner and managed to break sales records on the Internet, positioning itself as one of the most famous and popular in the makeup industry.

After the strong boom of the brand, the businesswoman approached her sisters and other brands to create different collaborations, being the ones she made with Kim and Khloé Kardashian the favorites of her market.

It is important to mention that Kylie Jenner has managed to build a great empire within the makeup industry that has left her fascinating profits and unparalleled satisfaction, which has led her to venture into facial care with Kylie Skin.

On the other hand, the older sisters of the socialite have also managed to remain active and active in the beauty industry for women and fashion, since each one has different important brands of clothing, makeup, underwear and perfumery.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

