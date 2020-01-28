Entertainment

Kylie Jenner reveals that Kobe Bryant's pilot also took her in her helicopter from time to time

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

  • Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reveal who their first platonic loves were, while they put on makeup.
  • Instagram mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and the rest of passengers, in a tragic helicopter accident.

    Although we had been waiting for the 2020 Grammy Awards for a long time, the night of January 26 was not at all idyllic. And no, we are not referring to the unexpected absence of Taylor Swift, nor to Beyoncé's. Kobe Bryant, the basketball superstar, was losing his life in a tragic helicopter accident That same morning in Los Angeles. Since confirming the terrible news, Instagram (and our famous favorites) have not stopped mourning the death of the athlete, his daughter and the rest of passengers and crew on board. Kylie Jenner also also.

    The young billionaire already expressed her pain in an ‘post’ of Instagram in which she wrote: "In the absence of words right now, I will be praying for this beautiful family".

    Nevertheless, Kylie Jenner shared an information that has left us ice cream: the photos of all the victims on board the injured helicopter and a personal testimony what has made us get goosebumps.

    Kylie Jenner shares the most shocking personal testimony after Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash

    We must say that, except Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, the entire KarJenner family is greatly affected by the death of Kobe Bryant, Gigi and the rest of the passengers. In fact, now we understand very well the dismay of Kylie Jenner After hearing about this tragedy. The young billionaire not only I knew Ara, the pilot, but I had traveled with him many times and in that same helicopter. This has been confirmed by herself under the photos of all the victims.

    image@kyliejennerInstagram

    "Rest in peace and my prayers for these families. I still can't believe it. That was the helicopter I flew in from time to time and with that pilot, Ara. He was a good man. Keep your loved ones close, "he concluded.

