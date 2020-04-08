TV Shows

Kylie Jenner reveals how many children she would like to have

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous businesswoman, socialite and youtuber Kylie Jenner confesses that she longs for a large family and that is why she would like to have several babies. For now he already has one: Stormi Webster, whom he fathered with rapper Travis Scott.

During an interview she gave to her friend Tassie Karanikolaou through a live video on Instagram, Kylie Jenner reveals that she would like to be the mother of about seven children, because she likes children very much.

In the same interview, Kylie Jener, who is 22 years old, mentions that she loved being a very young mom, as she very much enjoyed her Stormi pregnancy and it was a wonderful time in her life that she always likes to remember.

You may also be interested: Alejandro Sanz postpones tour of Colombia and Central America by COVID-19

Kylie is from a large family, since she has 9 siblings: Kendall Jenner, Rob, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who are children of her mother Kris Jenner, and on the part of Caitlyn Jenner, her father, formerly Bruce Jenner, has siblings Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey.

READ:  Maribel Guardia treats her niece like Maria Mercedes cleaning

Kylie Kristen Jenner is originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, and has been noted for also being a designer, model and businesswoman.

After participating in the Kardashian family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she begins to have more fame on her social networks.

Impressively, at 22 years old, Kylie is considered one of the perhaps richest young women in the world, having made a fortune of around $ 1.75 billion.

You may also be interested: Ricky Martin presents his baby Renn on Instagram

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.