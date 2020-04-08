Kylie Jenner reveals how many children she would like to have

Share it:

The famous businesswoman, socialite and youtuber Kylie Jenner confesses that she longs for a large family and that is why she would like to have several babies. For now he already has one: Stormi Webster, whom he fathered with rapper Travis Scott.

During an interview she gave to her friend Tassie Karanikolaou through a live video on Instagram, Kylie Jenner reveals that she would like to be the mother of about seven children, because she likes children very much.

In the same interview, Kylie Jener, who is 22 years old, mentions that she loved being a very young mom, as she very much enjoyed her Stormi pregnancy and it was a wonderful time in her life that she always likes to remember.

Kylie is from a large family, since she has 9 siblings: Kendall Jenner, Rob, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who are children of her mother Kris Jenner, and on the part of Caitlyn Jenner, her father, formerly Bruce Jenner, has siblings Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey.

Kylie Kristen Jenner is originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, and has been noted for also being a designer, model and businesswoman.

After participating in the Kardashian family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she begins to have more fame on her social networks.

Impressively, at 22 years old, Kylie is considered one of the perhaps richest young women in the world, having made a fortune of around $ 1.75 billion.

