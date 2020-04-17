Kylie Jenner responds to those who criticize her body after being a mom

Share it:

The famous socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, and who was recently named by Forbes the youngest billionaire today, responds to those who criticized her body after having become a mother.

Kylie Jenner was heavily attacked by haters that she had lost her body and figure after she first became a mom, but she did not let them achieve their goal of making her feel bad.

On an Instagram account that collects posts from Kylie Jenner, someone posted a photograph of the celebrity taken about three years ago, when she was not yet a mom, and commented that she looked better than now.

I have given birth to a baby, "Kylie responds to the post and mentions that she has become a happy mom to a cute little girl.

Kylie is constantly asked by her fans on social media if she will be made again soon, and although she has repeatedly stated that she loves children, she does not contemplate getting pregnant again soon.

Pregnancy is no joke, it is very serious and very hard, and at the moment I am not ready to go through it again, "Kylie said on Instagram recently.

In recent days it was made public in different media that Forbes released a list of the most important World Millionaires at the moment.

The name of the 22-year-old Kylie Jenner comes up on the list and ranks first. She was named the youngest billionaire, just like last year.

The Kardashian Jenner, family to which Kylie belongs, is in fact considered one of the most famous and richest on the planet.

