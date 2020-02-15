Kylie Jenner reappears on Instagram with a look NEVER seen

Share it:

That the celebrities change their look continuously It is not something that already surprises us. Playing with your hair or with your makeup is usually the hallmark of many of them. And, above all, of some very famous sisters.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan It is undoubtedly the one that does the most experiments with its looks. And not only the styling we mean, but also the continuous haircuts, color changes, aesthetic retouching or eccentric makeup. And the last one to get us to stay plaid with his last change has been the smallest of them.

Kylie Jenner burns Instagram again with an unusual and incredible change of look after we thought she had cut her hair a lot

Just hours ago we were many who thought that Kylie Jenner had chosen to wear very short hair again. And there were many fans who replicated the videos that Kardashian herself had uploaded to Snapchat a few moments ago.

Above the chin, with its usual dark color and some movement thanks to subtle layers: so was Kylie's new look. And we say it was, because today it has appeared with a new and even more spectacular one in Instagram. Yes, the little girl has dared to share this photo where she herself titled it as "new vibe".

If we had not yet had time to digest in the new bob cut of the little girl of the clan, today she has not hesitated to share a photo in which she is seen as we had never done before. Thanks to a voluminous mane, long XL and with subtle wicks in golden blond that give depth to the light brown, Kylie leaves us perplexed with this blunt 'mane' and with which we would never have thought it would appear.

Maybe the girl of the Jenner sisters He did not like such short hair and opted for one of his usual wigs with which he usually plays so much. Or, simply, be testing once again with its infinity of looks and still this is the final result with which we see it from now on. Sure that some change still awaits us until the final one arrives.