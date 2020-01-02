Kylie Jenner proves she is a mortal in the photo of the identity card

Share it:

Have you slipped your waist with Photoshop Kylie Jenner in this photo? His followers are very clear that yes.

On December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020 They have been marked by emotional messages on Instagram. Like the rest of mortals, celebrities have decided to share unpublished images of their year, followed by emotional messages that reflected on what was going and what was to come. And that's just what he has done Kylie Jenner.

The young billionaire, accustomed to showing us unpublished images of her life when we least expect it, has created a slide of 'stories' on Instagram loaded with information that we had no idea: like the doll had split in two this year or what in the photo of your identity card It comes out like the rest of mortals, without filters or Photoshop. This is how it is identified Kylie Jenner before California authority forces.

Kylie Jenner shows how it appears in her identity card photo and we are ‘living’ because it’s deadly

The billionaire girl, like you, has become nostalgic with the arrival of the new decade and has decided to share his feelings with his 155 million followers. To begin with, he has shared a black and white photo session on the following text: "Happy New Year 🖤 … When you start feeling that you could have done better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that have brought you up to here … 🖤 There is much more of you than yesterday. In 2020, positive energy only. XX ".

However, best of all has been his selection of stories with unpublished images of his year 2019. Between them, the card photo that he chose to star your ID from the state of California. And yes, it is almost as cool as when he showed us how his real hair was, without extensions, wigs, trap, or cardboard.