Kylie Jenner never goes out without this: her ‘Trolls’ doll

This is impossible. Many days in which we get up and take the phone to catch up on what our favorite “celebs” have done, we see Kylie Jenner premiering a new model, showing his latest collection of Kylie Cosmetics, taking a mimosa with Rosalía or going to the best parties of the moment! What if we would like to go with her to all those events and move the ‘booty’ until dawn? Evidently. But we have noticed a detail in which perhaps you had not fallen.

There is a, let's call it an object, thing or companion, which always accompanies the businesswoman and her ‘team’ – Jordyn Woods , Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel —Of ‘party’. It has to do with your daughter Stormi and his favorite cartoon show: ‘Trolls’—Yes, just the place of origin of the character Travis Scott surprised the little girl with. Do you still need more clues?

If you have already guessed it, you should know that we know the place where you can get it and you also go to jarana with it. And if not, we reveal it without more: Cooper, the pink figure of the ‘Trolls’.

Kylie Jenner never goes out without him

You never noticed? Well, it has become one of #TeamKylie! And obviously it is available in Amazon.

With this we do not promise that you stick the spree of Kylie Jenner. At least the ‘stories’ for Instagram and the laughs with your friends are assured.