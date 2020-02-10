Kylie Jenner laughs at herself in the Oscar dress that wouldn't let her sit

Share it:

After a night of effervescence by the red carpet of the Oscars of 2020 and the subsequent awards ceremony, we have to inform you that the parties after that event also give much of itself. One of them was attended by two of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim and Kylie (which, lately, are inseparable). And, although we were very surprised that Kendall Jenner did not accompany them, the truth is that there was something that took over our attention. The two looks of the sisters, without going further.

Although we don't know very well what to think about the styling chosen by the older sister, Kim Kardashian, we can't stop laughing with Kylie Jenner's brilli-brilli dress. The little billionaire follows her sister's example (in terms of uncomfortable dresses that prevent you from performing routine actions like peeing or sitting) and laughs at herself on Instagram.

If Selena Gomez couldn't move her arms with her last dress, the one from Kylie Jenner He wouldn't let her sit and there is a photo by which she demonstrates it.

Do you know what is spent, between Birkins and extravagant manicures, his billionaire fortune Kylie Jenner? In dream-themed parties for his daughter, Stormi, and in rhinestones and crystals dresses that, however spectacular they are, they don't let her sit.

"I couldn't sit with this (the dress) but it was worth it," he wrote in Kylie under the main picture of the day.