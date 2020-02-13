Entertainment

Kylie Jenner is the only person who can party in tracksuit without messing up

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
    And, suddenly, everyone wants to buy a tracksuit. A few years ago you remembered Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian buying sports outfits at Juicy Couture in the early 2000s and you were laughing. But the truth is that they are some of the celebrities who have made history with their tracksuit and surprise !, this year is one of the strongest trends (make a remember with this video)

    The fact is that Hence Kylie Jenner Show how well you have inherited the ‘chandaleros’ gifts of your older sister and demonstrates it on Instagram every two by three. The young billionaire, like her fiancee, Rosalia, is one of the ‘celebrities’ that has always been the most faithful to the tracksuit. For years, even when you didn't even think about buying one. But of course, now that Zara has launched its own version of the tracksuit and that Bershka has added flyers to yours, you may have to consider putting on one. About party with him It is already another level. That of Kylie Jenner, without going any further.

    Kylie Jenner goes out to party in limousine and with a red tracksuit from top to bottom

    Let's see, let's be clear. It is true that before choosing a dress with which you can not even sit (eh, Ky?), It is much better opt for a tracksuitWhere is it going to stop? And so, as it is, the young billionaire has done that now, it seems, not only does she not party without her “Trolls” doll, but the license of go to a birthday party in tracksuit and nobody on Instagram is looking weird.

    That's her, simple.

