Kylie Jenner is despised in networks for not helping Australia

The socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is told on social networks that it is a pity that she is not worried about forest fires in Australia and only takes care of the next color with which she will dye her hair.

Kylie Jenner is heavily criticized and attacked for allegedly not sending support for the fires in Australia, being that she is a multimillionaire.

Kylie leads a life of luxuries, without lacks, and in one of her recent publications she wears a tight dress that makes her look radiant.

Many of his followers point out that it is very superficial, since he cares more about his expensive outfits than the problems in the world.

According to information in different news portals, several followers require him to donate part of his money, since he is a millionaire and nothing would cost or happen to him in doing so.

Just so you know, Australia is burning, donate some of your money to them, you're a billionaire, "one of his fans writes.

Australia is literally burning and all that matters is what color your hair will dye, ”says another on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, has a net worth of one billion dollars, according to international press reports.

And with that fortune in 2019 he became the youngest billionaire in history at 21 years of age, surpassing even the record set by Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, who became a billionaire at 23 years of age.