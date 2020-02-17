Kylie Jenner has sorted her bag collection by color and created a need for us

Share it:

Kylie Jenner shows off her collection of luxury bags and, in passing, a dressing room.

The ‘klan’ girl laughs at herself on Instagram because her Oscar dress didn't let her sit down.

Although it seems somewhat contradictory, we love to see the ‘house tours’ of the famous to die of envy and create a need. And although the kitchen, the living room and the bedrooms intrigue us very much, our favorite part is always their gigantic dressing rooms. And, of course, our favorite has always been, is and will be that of Kylie Jenner. The young billionaire does not hesitate to show off luxury handbag collection every two by three and, this time, it has created us lively craving for the real one (a few months ago we already told you how much money the sisters spent on bags):

As well, Kylie Jenner, who loves to show off luxury pieces before his millions of Instagram fans, he has decided sort your bag section by colors and we are ‘living’ with the result. And yes, the last five Birking you have added to the collection are also included.

Kylie Jenner shows on Instagram how she has ordered her luxury bags by colors in the dressing room

Of course it is not the first time that Kylie Jenner boasts a dressing room on Instagram. In fact, we almost know it by heart. However, there is a very specific section that we always dream of, and it is that of the crazy amount of luxury bags The young billionaire collects. He has not know how many Birkin de Hermès, all the collaborations of Louis Vuitton, classics and not so classic of Chanel … But, this time, he has decided sort them by colors and that makes us love them more.

