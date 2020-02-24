Kylie Jenner has registered her hair as a brand and we think we know what that can mean

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kylie Jenner has ordered her collection of luxury bags by colors and has now created a need for us.

Kylie Jenner's latest manicure is also the most special of all to date.

"Rise and Shine", dawns another day in the empire of Kylie Jenner and therefore also a perfect one to register a brand. Yes, as you read it. The richest beauty businesswoman in the world has just expanded her list of registered trademarks (which already amount to 130, according to Forbes magazine). That list includes his body, ‘Kylie Body’ and his skin, ‘Kylie Skin’. So yes, we know what it can mean that their hair now too figure on it.

Today, that everyone has learned about it, the most general question is what exactly does this mean for the entrepreneurial empire. Are we before a ‘spoiler’ and Kylie Jenner Do you plan to launch your own wig line? Extensions? Hair care products? In your world, anything is possible and, therefore, any of these options.

Kylie Jenner records ‘Kylie Hair’ and people think she’s about to launch a beauty line on her hair

But business apart, a few weeks ago that Kylie Jenner's hair is in the afternoon. Last Thursday, he cut it more than ever, very drastically and just in time for Valentine's Day. He even recorded for his Instagram fans banishing any rumor that it was a wig. All that was a little before wearing the most beautiful and natural dark blond in the history of Kylie Jenner's hair.

If there is one clear thing is that Kylie is an expert in changing ‘look’ every two by three, so he has plenty of creative talent to honor the creation of this brand. It also has it for that of ‘KylieCon’ and, of course, for ‘Kylie Museum’, which has really intrigued us.

And of course, considering that ‘Kylie Skin’ was launched last year, we have very high (and clear) expectations regarding the new ‘Kylie Hair’.