Kylie Jenner has made Stormi the most amazing birthday party we've ever seen

Kylie Jenner has done it again. We thought that, after the extravagances that we are accustomed to seeing on his part (he has even considered opening his own museum), nothing would surprise us. But, again, we are in ‘shock’. The reason? The party that the little girl of ‘klan’ has ridden her daughter, Stormi, who has just turned two. In 2019 we already freaked out with the girl's first anniversary, but this time it has been exceeded … Y You won't believe who was among the guests.

A few days ago we learned that Stormi would launch her own makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics (her mother's brand) for her birthday. However, what we did not expect was the party with which he would celebrate. Two ‘highlights’ to put you in a situation: a theme park and a name, StormiWorld

Kylie Jenner rides a party for Stormi's birthday

With a "lookazo" formed by a pink and glitter jumpsuit, Kylie set course for this party that, to enter, had to go through this peculiar door with the figure of Stormi (because yes, EVERYTHING was customized with his face, also the attractions).

The park itself had three worlds: that of Frozen (In this one, even if you don't believe it, there were ice sofas) Trolls and, of course, that of Stormi In the latter there were Ball pool, the mythical grasshopper attraction, a machine to play cushions with the face of the little girl and even her own ‘merchandise shop’. We do not give credit.

And of course, a map was included so that no one was lost in their particular Dineyland.

And now the best is coming: you will not believe who was among the guests (apart from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, of course): our Rosalia. The singer, who had spent the afternoon playing Mario Kart with Christina Aguilera, had a great time with her new ‘bestie’, Kylie Jenner, and has shown it through her ‘stories’. Here is a summary:

Well, Stormi, this time we forgive you, but we hope that next time you invite us to your birthday party, at least to bring us a cushion with your memory face. 😍