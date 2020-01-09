Entertainment

Kylie Jenner has a tattoo we had never seen (and freaks out)

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The possibility that Kylie Jenner surprise us, after events worthy of appearing in the books of Universal History as their meeting with Rosalia to take mimosas or have your daughter Stormi, only 2 years old, will make his first collaboration with the ‘beauty’ Kylie Cosmetics brand, it is quite remote. However, this morning he did it.

While we were gossiping the stories of the businesswoman, a detail that we had never seen before caught our attention. It's about a ‘Tattoo’ located on the inside of his left ankle, in which he seems to be able to read ‘the’. The first thing that has come to mind has been his hometown, Los Angeles. But the ‘Research Cosmo team’ has gotten to to the work to ‘stalkeo’ and surprise! It turns out that it has a much deeper meaning. So much, that it has to do, nothing more and nothing less, with its two ex: Tyga, with which he has been related a lot lately; and Travis Scott, father of his daughter and possible new reconciliation?

The never seen tattoo of Kylie Jenner

Apparently, the initial tattoo that Kylie wore on her ankle It was a 't' in honor of the first rapper with whom he shared a love relationship from 2014 to 2017, Tyga. When they left him and started with Travis, he took advantage of the letter's inclination to add an ‘to’ and, thus, ‘get rid’ of the past.

kylie jenner tattoo

Kylie JennerInstagram

But why does Kylie Jenner show it again now? Are you trying to give us some kind of message / hint about your love life? Well, sure we ended up finding out. Of course, the tattoo is cool everything.

