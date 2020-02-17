Kylie Jenner enchants with her new and sensational change of look

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of the famous and controversial Kardashian-Jenner clan, surprised her fans by showing off her new hair look and fell in love with millions around the world by demonstrating once again that any makeover favors her.

It seems that the businesswoman of only 22 years of age was not so comfortable with the black hair she used and for that reason she decided to change her tone to a lighter coffee with some lights that were the cherry of the cake for the famous.

That is why Kylie, on her official Instagram account, boasted it in a photograph for her 162 million followers and managed to accumulate more than 10 million likes in just 24 hours, something very common among the photographs of the influencer.

Quickly the reactions did not wait for Kylie Jenner and her new honey-colored hair, as her followers gave everything between the comment section, flattering her great beauty and how good this new style fits her.

It is worth mentioning that this style constantly abounds among the most famous family in the middle of the show, the Kardashian-Jenner, since Khloé initially used the same style, Kim recently adopted it, Kendall has also worn it and Kourtney has presumed it on different occasions .