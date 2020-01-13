Kylie Jenner asks Rosalia and she accepts

Share it:

The socialite Kylie Jenner went yesterday to the concert of the Catalan singer Rosalia and was surprised to start calling her 'wife' to her followers, because very few were aware that the stars maintain a loving relationship of friends.

Kylie, who is a billionaire cosmetics businesswoman, shared a photo with Rosalia where the latter appears as happy as she boasts the luxurious engagement ring they gave her.

The social networks went crazy when they noticed the great progress in the relationship of the two celebrities, Kylie shared in her official Instagram account a photograph with Rosalia that accompanied with an engagement ring, while Rosalia on her side revealed to have said yes to The 22 year old girl.

That same day, Kylie was sharing Instagram stories where she used expressions like "My wife", "My baby" and "She is engaged" to refer to Rosalia.

Although it may seem a bit strange, Kylie and Rosalia seem to have had a good connection, because a few months ago they both shared a photograph where they appear sitting after a good breakfast together and now they have started calling themselves "wife."

It should be noted that Kylie Jenner had not presumed a friendship with another woman so much since the incident she had with Jordyn Woods, the model who was her friend for years and ended her friendship after becoming entangled with Tristan Thompson, ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian and father of his Jenner's true daughter, sister and niece respectively.

But what has most caught the attention of fans of the young billionaire and mother of Stormi, is that the only woman he had called his "wife" was Jordyn, even in an episode of "Life of Kylie" series of the younger sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they celebrated a wedding together.