Kylie Jenner announces makeup line with her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan and businesswoman who has become billionaire thanks to the success that her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics has had, announced an unexpected collaboration; a collection inspired by his daughter Stormi for the first days of February.

It was through their social networks where the socialite excited made the news public with a video of the collaboration "The Stormi Collection", which said she was looking forward to the day she found out she was pregnant and is entirely dedicated to your daughter.

The announcement came accompanied by a beautiful video where Kylie and Stormi appear, also the daughter of the American rapper Travis Scott, while hundreds of petals fall from the ceiling and she enjoys in a moment mother and daughter that touched all her followers.

I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I realized I was pregnant. A whole collection dedicated to my beautiful daughter, I can't wait for the revelation !!!! You will fall in love. "The Stormi Collection" will be released on 2.1.20, "Kylie wrote.

More than 17 million reactions obtained the video clip of Jenner and her daughter, so she later shared another promotional photograph of what comes with the first collaboration of the little girl and said that today she will reveal the details of the new makeup.

Moments later, Kylie began to show her fans the amazing makeup line that will go on sale on February 1 of this year and you can see that she chose spectacular designs for packaging, all with butterflies and vibrant colors, in addition, the box where the collection will be sold will be shaped like a butterfly and will bear the name of his daughter Stormi on the front.

Kylie Jenner left her fans doubting if it will be the only time she will collaborate with Stormi Webbster, because at the end of the video clip you can read a message that says: "KYLIE x STORMI", the mark of a collaboration that could continue to be promoted in a not too distant future.