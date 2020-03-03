Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could be back together and this would be the happy ending we've been waiting for

Share it:

Kylie Jenner it could be got back together to Travis Scott, ready (again) to change its status. Kylie Jenner up Instagram showed some stories that would suggest a flashback between the two and fans rejoice. And not just them. Let's face it, in addition to being one of the most glamorous couples among celebs, we have always liked them because despite the breakup that took place 5 months ago, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have always done everything for the good of the Stormi daughter, declaring immediately that she would be their priority. So how nice would it be if they went back to being a real family under one roof? For once, it would be the perfect happy ending and these are the clues that make us assume and hope that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together.

Kyle Jenner Instagram, the stories that suggest a flashback with Travis Scott

Because we loved the couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? Two very young boys, both with successful careers, idols among the youngest, examples of the most glamorous and let's face it, very in love right away. There break between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott it had come a bit like lightning in a clear sky, because between hot shots for Playboy and family photos with the little Stormi, their 2 year old daughter, they seemed really united and happy and this ending with declarations "we are just friends and we will make everything for our little girl ”, he had never been very fond of it. This is why we have always hoped that these "distant" months would be more like a pause for reflection, to see them united again as a family. And maybe it worked. The clues come to us directly from Kylie Jenner Instagram profile.

On the Instagram Stories of sister of Kim Kardashian, 3 shots appeared, one after the other in which Travis Scott appears who says something to Kylie Jenner in the ear and the complicit looks between the two. All accompanied by the caption "It's a mood". What do they imply his current mood? These shots, in fact, date back to 2017, the year in which Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they started their love story, when everything was fine. Kylie Jenner was to become pregnant soon after and Stormi Webster was born on February 1 of the following year. These stories on Kylie Jenner Instagram profile however, they would not be the only clue.

The little girl from the Kardashian family published a photo of her on board a private jet over the weekend and everyone's attention was focused on the sneakers she wears: they would be a Nike model designed by Travis Scott. The same pair of shoes also appeared in other subsequent shots. Could they be coincidences?

Kylie Jenner and Travis they always supported each other, even when their relationship was over, giving the example that we can remain in excellent relationships despite everything. In recent months, they have seen each other on various occasions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and especially Stormi's birthday in early February, confirming that their desire to be a family is still there. That this is precisely the mood he was talking about Kylie Jenner? Become a young mother, at theage 20 years old. The love for Stormi daughter he helped keep the two close and united and perhaps also awaken their love from the beginning. To find out if it worked, we just have to wait for new developments. Although we hope to see a definitive happy ending soon, especially for the little one Stormi Webster that will return to have under the same roof, mom and dad.

